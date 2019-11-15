OXFORD - A Lafayette County man who pleaded guilty to federal sex charges in May, was sentenced to spend the next 15 years in a federal prison Thursday afternoon.
Edward Earl Daniels, 39, pled guilty on May 19, to sex trafficking a minor in Oxford between February and March 2018. Daniels was initially pulled over by Oxford police for a switched tag. In the car officers found drugs and a runaway juvenile from another county who was being trafficked for commercial sex acts.
U.S. District Judge Michael P. Mills sentenced Daniels to 15 years in prison, followed by 5 years of probation.
“You have made the decision to lead a life of crime and take advantage of others," Mills said. "The facts you admitted to – you admitted to taking advantage of a young lady, and I can’t think of anything much worse.”
The conviction was a result of local, state and federal authorities working together over the last 20 months.
“We are very proud of the effort and hard work by our officers and our federal partners," said interim Oxford Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. "This is a perfect example of committed teamwork for the protection of our community. Thankfully, we have a determined team of federal agents and attorneys with the same passion that we have in keeping our children safe.”
U.S. Attorney William C. Lamar said his office will continue to fight human trafficking.
“Human trafficking in any form is a reprehensible crime and we will devote our full attention and efforts to combat these crimes, hold offenders accountable, and to help provide all necessary services to the victims, especially when our children are preyed upon," Lamar said.