An Oxford man died in a California bus crash Wednesday night.
David Turner, 64, died when a bus carrying country musician Josh Turner's road crew left the road and crashed, leaving seven other occupants of the bus injured, according to the San Luis Obispo Tribune. Josh Turner and his band were riding in a separate bus and were not injured.
The California Highway Patrol confirmed the lone death from the incident to be David Turner Thursday morning.
The Daily Journal has confirmed through a family friend that David Turner was a native of Bruce and there's no relation to Josh Turner. He worked with sound, lighting and stage setup as part of the county star's tour crew.
Josh Turner has postponed the rest of his September tour dates, Universal Music Group Nashville told the San Luis Obispo Tribune in a statement.
We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.