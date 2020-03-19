Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill announced the first positive case of COVID-19 in Lafayette County on Thursday morning, citing information from Baptist Memorial Hospital and the state Department of Health.
“We have known this day was coming and we have prepared for it for weeks,” Tannehill said in a video statement released on social media. “The safety and wellbeing of every citizen in Lafayette County must remain our top priority.”
The state Health Department on Thursday reported 16 new COVID-19 presumptive cases identified by testing, but a Lafayette County case was not included among those numbers, which brought the statewide total to 50.
Tannehill reported that the Lafayette County presumptive case brings the statewide total to “more than 50.”
In her video, Tannehill was joined by a pair of physicians from Baptist Memorial Hospital, Jason Waller and Jeff Dennis.
Tannehill urged listeners to take the ongoing spread of the coronavirus pandemic seriously.
“My concern is that many people are still saying this is no big deal,” Tannehill said. “This is a critical deal.”