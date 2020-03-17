Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill will ask the city’s Board of Aldermen to require that all restaurants shift to curbside pickup, drive-through service or delivery, closing dining rooms throughout the city in an effort to stem the ongoing spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a video statement released on social media Tuesday afternoon, Tannehill said she will request that aldermen vote Tuesday night to impose these restriction.
In a time of deep uncertainty, fear and circumstances that are changing literally every hour, I am asking the Board of Aldermen to impose strong measures that we believe will protect our community. https://t.co/zDbIX6qjsx— Robyn Tannehill (@RobynTannehill) March 17, 2020
If the mayor’s recommendations are followed, the restrictions would go into force Wednesday at 6 a.m.
“We hope that these measures will be the difference between a two to four week emergency situation and a six to eight week emergency situation,” Tannehill said. “We want to stay ahead of it as much as we can.”
The mayor acknowledged the economic hardship restaurants and dining facilities face, but said she believes decisive action is needed now to avoid stricter measures later.
“In the end, it will be impossible to know if we overreacted or did too much, but it will be quite apparent if we under reacted or did too little,” Tannehill said.
Some Oxford restaurants have already announced voluntary closures, including Ajax Diner, Proud Larry’s, The Sipp, McEwen’s, Volta Taverna, Oxford Canteen and Track 61.