Two prominent Mid-South festivals have decided to call off this year's activities due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Oxford Double Decker Arts Festival, which was scheduled for August. will postpone its 25th anniversary event to spring 2021, the Oxford Tourism Council announced. This year's festival had been postponed from its original April date.
"With concern for the safety & health of the local community & all those involved, the Double Decker Arts Festival will not occur on Aug 14&15," the council announced on Twitter.
The Memphis in May celebration also canceled all events for 2020 and said it will return in 2021, according to its board of directors. The month-long event, which includes the Beale Street Music Festival and the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest, had been rescheduled for September and October.
Virus cases in both Memphis and Lafayette County have risen in recent days, causing concern for officials at both events.