OXFORD - A Friday night motor vehicle accident resulted in the death of a pedestrian Friday night in south Oxford.
Police were called out April 3 just before midnight to a reported accident involving a pedestrian at Highway 7 near Windsor Falls Boulevard.
Officers responding to the scene found a 40-year-old man had been struck by a vehicle and was unresponsive. Timothy Owens of Oxford was pronounced dead on scene.
The driver of the vehicle stayed on scene and cooperated with police investigators. Officials said the case is under investigation and no further information will be released at this time.