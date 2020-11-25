OXFORD – Two men are behind bars on separate sex charges in Oxford.
A tip called in to the Oxford police Saturday Nov. 21 around 3 p.m. alerted officials of a male soliciting a minor for sexual purposes through social media. After investigation, Ricky Williams, 43, of Oxford, was charged with felony enticement of a child for sexual purposes. His bond was set at $75,000 by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
On Nov. 18 around 5 p.m., police responded to a business in the 2000 block of Jackson Avenue for a welfare concern on a child. After a brief investigation, Child Protective Services were called to the scene.
Justin Newby, 25, of Ripley, was arrested on felony charges of child abuse, statutory rape and human trafficking. Newby was denied a bond by a Lafayette County Justice Court judge.
The Attorney General’s Office and Child Protective Services assisted in the case. The investigation is still ongoing and further details on the case will be released at a later date.