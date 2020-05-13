OXFORD - Two Mississippi men and an Ohio woman were arrested Tuesday, charged with breaking into a west Oxford residence.
Oxford police took a residential burglary report May 12 at an Anchorage Road residence. While at the scene, investigators were able to identify the responsible individuals. A search warrant was obtained for a nearby residence and once inside, officers were able to locate the stolen items.
Three individuals living at the residence — Marc Bowen, 33, of Oxford; Corey Brown, 37, of Batesville; and Shaba Brown, 42, of Toledo, Ohio — were taken into custody without incident and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.
Bowen and Corey Brown were charged with residential burglary. Their bonds were set at $5,000 apiece. Shaba Brown was charged with possession of stolen property and her bond was set at $2,500.
Corey Brown and Shaba Brown both had active warrants out of Desoto County and holds have been placed on them. Mississippi Department of Corrections has placed a hold on Marc Bowen.