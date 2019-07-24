OXFORD, MISS – The Oxford Police Department wants to fill the inside of a patrol car with school supplies this weekend for a good cause.
Oxford PD is hosting a back to school event entitled Pack the Patrol Car at Walmart on Friday, July 26 from noon until 7 p.m. The officers will be set up between the two entrances accepting school supplies for the upcoming school year. There will be school supply lists posted inside of the store.
“This is our first year at this so we hope the public will come out and support it,” said interim Police Chief Jeff McCutchen. “We want to make sure that all kids have the school supplies they need to have a successful school year.”
The Oxford Walmart is located at 2530 Jackson Avenue West on the west side of town.