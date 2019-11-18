OXFORD - The Oxford Police Department is looking into a series of car burglaries on the west side of town.
The bulk of the burglaries happened on Thacker Heights Drive and several neighboring subdivisions and apartment complexes, including Soleil, High Point condominiums, Chickapin Loop and Garden Terrace Drive.
According to police, the burglaries occurred overnight in the early part of the morning. All of the vehicles were unlocked.
Police are working to gather any possible video of the suspects from surveillance cameras in the area.
If anyone has any information on these crimes or would like to share any video, please contact detective Marcus Wilson at 662-234-7962 or email video to: mwilson@oxfordpolice.net