OXFORD - The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify the man suspected of burglarizing a west Oxford business.
Officers responded to a business in the 2200 block of Jackson Avenue West where the store alarm was sounding July 1. Officers discovered the business had been burglarized and began to gather footage from the store and nearby businesses.
The Oxford Police Department released two pictures of the male suspect. If you have information about this crime or know this individual, contact the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 or Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477.