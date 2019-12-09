OXFORD - The Oxford Police Department is investigating several car burglaries reported Monday morning on the west side of town.
Police say they have already taken reports from victims in the Chinkapin Loop area, Mondarian Place and The Links. Witnesses reported three males walking house to house around 5 a.m. pulling on car door handles.
Anyone with surveillance video of these three suspects, or with information about their identity and whereabouts, is asked to contact Detective Carver at 662-234-7962 or the Police Department at 662-232-2400 or email rcarver@oxfordpolice.net