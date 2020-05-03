OXFORD – The Oxford Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspects who held up an Oxford hotel Saturday night.
According to police, around 9:30 p.m. May 2, a gray Honda Accord pulled up to the Quality Inn located at 1808 Jackson Avenue West in west Oxford. Two armed males got out of the car, entered the business and proceeded to rob it.
One suspect, possibly Asian or Polynesian, was carrying an AR pistol (a semiautomatic pistol based on the AR-15 rifle) and wearing a yellow T-shirt as a mask/head covering. The other suspect was a black male wearing a bandanna, a surgical-style mask and a blake Nike T-shirt. The Honda has a significant dent on the right rear quarter panel.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Lafayette County Crime Stoppers at 662-234-8477 or call the Oxford Police Department at 662-232-2400 and ask for Corp. Marcus Wilson (mwilson@oxfordpolice.net) or Sgt. Shane Fortner (sfortner@oxfordpolice.net)