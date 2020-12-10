OXFORD – A standoff between Oxford police and an armed suspect ended with the suspect being shot and killed Wednesday evening.
According to Oxford police spokesman Breck Jones, authorities received a 911 call about a domestic disturbance around 7:20 p.m. Dec. 9. Officers were dispatched to Private Road 3057, just off Old Taylor Road in south Oxford.
When officers arrived, the armed suspect barricaded themself inside the residence. Police negotiators tried for hours to peacefully resolve the situation. The negotiations continued until the suspect pointed a firearm at the officers.
“At that time, the incident resulted in an officer-involved shooting,” Jones said in a prepared statement. “The subject was pronounced deceased on the scene. No officers were injured.”
Since the shooting involved an officer, Oxford police called in an outside agency to look into the shooting. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation was called out to investigate the officer-involved shooting aspect of the incident.