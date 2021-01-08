Editor’s Note: The Human Impact is an ongoing series about marginalized people in our communities and the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 upon them.
OXFORD • Joseph Stinchcomb, bar director at Saint Leo Restaurant in Oxford, was two months into his Sam Beall fellowship in Boulder, Colorado, when he received an email from the program’s executive director: His trip was coming to an abrupt halt.
“It was that night. I (asked), when am I going home? He (told me) tomorrow morning at 6 a.m.,” Stinchcomb said. “I got the email Friday afternoon. I got on the plane Saturday morning and flew back to Oxford.”
Stinchcomb, 30, started 2020 living his professional dreams. Near the end of 2019, he was accepted to be a Sam Beall Fellow. Founded in memory of the late proprietor of the luxury hotel Blackberry Farm in Walland, Tennessee, the fellowship helps young and burgeoning members of the hospitality industry gain experience. Stinchcomb began his fellowship Jan. 15 with a two-week stint at Blackberry Farm. He spent the entire month of February in California, training in locations such as the Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur and the French Laundry at Yountville.
It was during this time when Stinchcomb first caught wind of COVID-19.
“Like everyone else, I didn’t think it would be as life changing as it has been for the world,” Stinchcomb said.
He was completing his time in Colorado, having trained with Hotel Jerome in Aspen and Frasca Food and Wine in Boulder, and was on track to spend two months of his fellowship in New York with 11 Madison Park, Restaurant Daniel and the Union Square Group, when events started moving quickly. When New York City shut down, his program prioritized getting Stinchcomb home and ensuring he was tested once they realized every place he travelled had been a hotspot for COVID-19.
Being home was not the end of the roller coaster. Stinchcomb’s employer, the restaurant Saint Leo, also shut down, leaving him without a job. Wayne Andrews, executive director of the Yoknapatawpha Arts Council (YAC) in Oxford, helped by hiring him to create instructional videos on how to make cocktails through their J.E. Pitts Artist Fund, which provides funding and support to artists and restaurant workers who live and work in Lafayette County and the YAC area. He made one to two videos a week, which served as his primary work from April to June. When Saint Leo began curbside pickup and delivery in May, he dropped by the restaurant to create nonalcoholic mixers. He noticed the restaurant wasn’t as busy as he was accustomed to.
With the uncertainty of how long COVID-19 would last, Stinchcomb became depressed and wondered how he could continue doing what he loved, bartending, when he wasn’t able to actuall do it.
“Everyone has learned how to pivot in this industry to doing things virtually, which in this industry is difficult to do,” Stinchcomb said. “It’s hard to make handmade, heartfelt cocktails and food without using your hands, without actually being there to teach someone how to do something or not being able to craft it yourself, so it’s been an interesting and trying time.”
Stinchcomb’s journey into bartending and the hospitality industry started after college. He was born in Germany, where his father was stationed at the time while in the Air Force. Growing up, Stinchcomb moved around a lot, eventually graduating high school in Georgia. He applied to colleges all over the country, but Oxford called his name, and he moved there in 2008 as an Ole Miss student. After graduating with a degree in exercise, he found work as a debt collector. He was laid off after a year, then got a job at Proud Larry’s as a dishwasher.
Once he got a taste of restaurant life, he loved it and worked his way up from dishwasher to server to bartender. In 2016, he was asked to run the bar at Saint Leo’s, where he’s been ever since.
In a lot of ways, being a bartender reminds Stinchcomb of his days doing theater, improv and stand-up comedy.
“It’s almost like performance art,” he said.
He talks through a sample scene: it starts with having someone sit at the bar. After a bit of small talk, he asks them what kind of drink they want: for this example, let’s say it’s a martini made with gin. He’d walk them through what they want in that drink and ask them what flavors they want – maybe they want a drink that’s kind of tart with gin, maybe rosemary, a little more hibiscus – and the end result would be a drink that is exactly what they wanted.
“I love being able to create something like that for someone,” Stinchcomb said. “I think that’s why I have fallen in love with bartending, being able to curate those experiences drink to drink for people.”
During the six months he had little work, Stinchcomb spent his time reading books like Kiese Laymon’s memoir ‘“Heavy,” and setting goals for the post-COVID world. He worked on side projects like categorizing, writing and talking about all the cocktails he’s done. For his fellowship, he had to complete a daily journal, so he kept writing about his day. Even though it was a mental toll seeing how every day was “pretty much the same thing over and over again,” writing was both an escape and a record of how COVID-19 was affecting him.
He’s missed the fellowship he had with friends and coworkers. Saint Leo had to cancel their annual Christmas party, and Stinchcomb said where he would hang out with friends after work, he’s now forced to withdraw.
When Saint Leo reopened in August, it was with significant changes to help facilitate safety. Saint Leo has two locations, a lounge and a restaurant, and it was owner Emily Blount’s idea to move their full-service restaurant operation to their lounge to have more space for social distancing. They later set up partitions to help with seating and had to adjust to wearing masks while serving.
“It’s like opening a brand new restaurant again, not knowing how it’s going to be received, how to keep staff safe, how to keep guests safe from each other,” Stinchcomb said.
The restaurant industry has taken a hit, and seeing who recovers is going to be tough, Stinchcomb said. For him, the restaurant industry has to operate on a lot of unknowns. If a shutdown were to come, it could “just devastate everything we’ve built from August until now,” he said.
Even with the vaccine being distributed, the months-long rollout schedule means he’s holding out for July or August for restaurants to recover. Even during that timeline, he knows some restaurants won’t be able to make it until then without relief.
“Some restaurants won’t open back up,” he said. “Some restaurants are closed forever, and those experiences, no one can create new memories, have first dates there and get engaged and things like that, and that’s sad.”
Despite these challenges, Stinchcomb is hopeful. He’s learned the importance of making every interaction count and taking advantage of every opportunity. At Saint Leo, they’ve tried to show guests “we’re going to get through this” with small gestures, such as including a cookie with food orders. He knows the hospitality will continue to evolve and adapt. For now, he encourages people to be kind to others, always tip their bartenders and waitstaff, and be courteous.
“The beauty of this industry is there always will be a new dish to make, to improve things, and places will close and things will open and do things in a different way so you have a different experience,” Stinchcomb said. “I can’t wait to see how those places react and act and how it works, but until then, just please wear your mask.”