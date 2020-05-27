OXFORD - Two men were charged by Oxford police in connection with shots fired at an Old Taylor Road apartment complex.
Police were called to the complex May 22 for a reported shooting. Officers detained multiple people on the scene. Investigators responded and subsequently charged Kalin Brown, 20, of Oxford, with aggravated assault. DeChristian Cummings, 20, of Oxford, was arrested Tuesday, May 26 and charged with accessory after the fact for his involvement following the initial shooting.
During his initial court appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, Brown's bond was set at $20,000. Cummings is being held on a $5,000 bond.