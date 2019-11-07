OXFORD – Police were able to capture two juveniles, shortly after witnesses saw them breaking into a car.
Oxford police were called to Access Road Sunday, Nov. 3 when someone spotted an unknown male inside a friend’s car. The witness saw a second male run into the woods. The officers captured both juveniles and detained them.
Because Tyson Wilborn, 17, of Oxford, had been certified as an adult in a previous offense, he was charged as an adult with auto burglary. He is being held in the Lafayette County Detention Center in lieu of a $7,000 bond.