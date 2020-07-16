OXFORD - A Lafayette County woman has been charged with a Sunday evening assault that left one person cut.
Oxford police were called to Elmore Road in the northwestern portion of the city around 7 p.m. Sunday, July 12 for a disturbance in progress. The responding officers determined that two individuals were involved in a physical altercation and one of them had suffered a knife wound.
After an investigation, it was determined that Shannell Thomas, 50, of Oxford, was the primary aggressor. She was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and was booked into the Lafayette County Detention Center. During an initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court the next day, bond was set at $15,000.