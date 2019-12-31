OXFORD - A Lafayette County woman was charged with fraud and identity theft after allegedly stealing from a victim at church.
The victim told Oxford police that their cell phone and credit card were stolen at church on Dec. 13. The victim started receiving notifications the next day that the card was being used multiple times online. The victim also received emails that their personal information was being used without their permission.
The investigation pointed officials to Amy Dornbusch, 41, of Oxford. She was arrested Dec. 30 with the help of the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Department and transported to the Lafayette County Detention Center.
Dornbusch was charged with credit card fraud and identity theft and given a bond of $2,500 by a Justice Court Judge.