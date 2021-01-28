OXFORD - A Lafayette County woman has been charged with a felony for vandalizing someone's parked car.
Oxford police responded to an apartment complex in the 100 block of Old Taylor Road on Friday Jan. 22. The victim reported someone has damaged their vehicle.
Investigators were called to the scene and determined that Amari Dyasia Burt, 24, of Oxford, was responsible. She was arrested without incident on the afternoon of Jan. 27 and booked into the Lafayette County Jail on the charge of felony malicious mischief.
During her initial appearance in Lafayette County Justice Court, bond was set at $2,500. The bonded out of jail around 2:45 p.m. Jan. 28.