OXFORD • Oxford mayor Robyn Tannehill says the city is finding more ways to be creative, as the coronavirus pandemic continues.
City officials have been discussing plans to expand the sidewalks on East Jackson Avenue permanently, which will allow more pedestrians to socially distance and create a larger space to allow year-round outdoor dining.
Tannehill said the project was approved during a recent meeting of the Oxford Board of Aldermen.
According to Tannehill, the project stems from changes the city first implemented when reopening its downtown dining at the beginning of the pandemic last year. At the time, the city erected metal barriers and what Tannehill described as “makeshift sidewalks” in order to accommodate diners.
The current project will make some of those changes permanent, but also aesthetically complimentary to Oxford’s downtown area.
“Our goal in the beginning was to get something done fast for our local businesses,” Tannehill said. “This next go round, it’ll look a lot different. It’s going to complement our historic downtown area more.”
A visual concept of the city’s plans shows new sidewalks being placed in front of two outdoor dining areas on both sides of the South 10th Street intersection. The artwork also shows outdoor seating improvements for dining areas near the Bowles Wiley Avenue intersection.
The total cost of the project is about $800,000. According to the mayor, approximately $250,000 of that will be used to expand the downtown area’s sidewalks.
Mark Levy, Director of Special Projects for the city of Oxford, said the current plan is to finish the design in early March, open bids in late April, and, if the Board of Alderman approves the bid, begin construction in early May ahead of students’ return to Oxford in August.
The mayor said she hopes the project will encourage more people to return to dining at the city’s many eateries.
“Our residents have embraced this outdoor dining,” Tannehill said. “We’re always looking for more ways to bring people together and this project will do just that.”