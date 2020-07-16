HERNANDO - SuperTalk Mississippi will host its eighth annual Radiothon benefiting Palmer Home for Children on Thursday, July 23. Listeners can tune in to SuperTalk Mississippi between 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. and hear personal testimonies directly from children, alumni, staff, and supporters of Palmer Home. Radio guests will share about the organization’s mission and history, vision for the future, and stories of impact over the duration of all four major talk shows: The Gallo Radio Show, The JT Show, Good Things, and SportsTalk Mississippi.
Last year the Radiothon raised over $300,000 to help children and families in need. Both SuperTalk Mississippi and Palmer Home are hopeful that this year’s drive will break last year’s astounding record. Since its conception in 2013, this annual event has raised over 1.5 million dollars.
“We look forward to working with SuperTalk Mississippi each summer,” said Drake Bassett, President/CEO, Palmer Home for Children. “Because we are a privately funded organization, we rely solely on our supporters to help us reach more children. Partners like SuperTalk allow us to not only raise needed funding, but raise awareness throughout the state.”
Palmer Home for Children is a privately funded, faith-based organization that provides care to vulnerable children for more than 125 years. Palmer Home provides campus care, foster care, family care, and transitional care to meet the specific needs of each child and family. The Whole Child Initiative, Palmer Home’s approach to care, emphasizes child development by focusing on four components: physical development, emotional healing, educational support, and spiritual growth. For more information, visit www.palmerhome.org.
In 2013, SuperTalk Mississippi declared Palmer Home for Children as the network’s charity of choice and established the annual Radiothon to support basic operational needs of the organization.
“We are excited to be a part of another Palmer Home Radiothon,” said Kim Dillon, President and CEO of Telesouth Media. “For the eighth year, we are partnering with them in support of their mission which has held its doors open to children in need of love and support for over 120 years. Our state is known as one of the most giving states and I encourage everyone to join us in helping to keep Palmer Home’s purpose of helping others alive for years to come.”
Listeners are encouraged to keep up with the conversation throughout the day by tuning in to one of the twelve SuperTalk Mississippi stations, watching online at www.supertalk.fm/connect and by following @PalmerHomeMS and @SuperTalk on social media for highlights from the day.
To make donations during Radiothon, please call 662-469-5533. Donations can be made at any time at palmerhome.org/donate. For more information, please contact Kristin Budzak at kbudzak@palmerhome.org.