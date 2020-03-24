TUPELO - Most cities throughout Northeast Mississippi have passed some sort of restrictions to reduce the spread of the coronavirus, but the measures vary widely.
Nearly all municipalities are asking people to stay at home as much as possible. But the cities of Belmont, Booneville, Guntown, Holly Springs and Fulton have ordered people to stay at home unless traveling to an essential business or workplace. With the order, police can step in and take action.
Several cities passed resolutions banning gatherings of more than 10 people. Others said non-essential businesses must limit crowds to 10 or less. Other cities had no limits on crowd sizes, whether at a store or a church. And large gatherings in West Point or Starkville could result in a $1,000 fine and/or 90 days in jail.
The majority of cities have ordered restaurants to not allow people to dine inside. restaurants can still use drive-thru, curb-side or carryout services. But some cities have taken no action, meaning a restaurant could have more than 10 people inside, exceeding the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control. Other cities have adopted weak resolutions that only suggest people follow the CDC guidelines.
Some inconsistency ended Tuesday afternoon when Gov. Tate Reeves banned any gathering of more than 10 people and ordered the closure of all restaurant dining rooms in the state if they could not limit it to 10 customers - allowing them to continue with drive-thru or carry out service.
The governor's actions helped to make things a little more consistent, but there are still widespread differences.
Essential businesses - like grocery stores, hardware stores, banks, gas stations and pharmacies - can remain open with few limitations. They should ask customers to observe social distancing and stay 6 feet from each other. Whether or not a non-essential business can remain open depends on a number of issues.
Guntown, Holly Springs and Tupelo have closed all non-essential businesses. At least nine cities (Aberdeen, Amory, Calhoun City, Ecru, New Albany, Pontotoc, Saltillo, Starkville and Vardaman) will allow non-essential businesses to remain open as long as they limit the number of people inside the store to 10 or less.
Belmont, Booneville, Fulton and Oxford say customers cannot enter non-essential businesses. They can only operate with drive-thru or curbside service.
Five towns in Calhoun and Chickasaw counties (Bruce, Calhoun City, Houston, Okolona and Vardaman) have instituted curfews to begin at 8 p.m. and continue until 5 a.m. In Monroe and Pontotoc counties, there will be an increased presence each night after 8 p.m. by the Amory, Aberdeen and Pontotoc police departments, and in New Albany by the police department.
Just how long the restrictions will be in place also depends on the city. Some passed resolutions for 15 or 30 days. Others set a specific end date, ranging from March 28 all the way through April 19. Many left it open-ended, saying the restrictions will be in place "until further notice."