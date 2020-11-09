TUPELO • A Guntown couple are in the Lee County Jail after being accused of abusing and depriving their 3-day-old child.
David Fisher Jr., 37, and Nina Gebhart, 35, both of 331 County Road 417, Guntown, have been charged with felony child abuse and deprivation of necessities with harm. They are being held on bonds of $1 million each.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson said deputies were dispatched to the residence on Nov. 4 for a welfare check on a newborn in need of medical attention. Law enforcement officials claim deputies found the residence in deplorable condition, with garbage and debris piled up inside and outside the single-wide trailer.
“We made contact with two individuals, and they said there was no child there and claimed (Gebhart) was still pregnant,” Johnson said. “The officers didn’t hear a child and a quick search revealed no child.”
Still concerned, deputies returned early the next morning but were still unable to locate a child on the property.
“We later learned the child had been taken out of the house and hidden before we arrived,” Johnson said. “Late Thursday, we got information that the child was back at home.”
Officers returned around 10 p.m. and found an infant who appeared to be in need of immediate medical attention. The child was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Center and is now in stable condition.
According to Johnson, the child was born at home on Nov. 2 without any medical assistance.
“The child was alert, but had been deprived physically and medically of the needs of a newborn child,” Johnson said.
The sheriff said they believe “drugs were involved,” although he would not say if Gebhart was using drugs during the pregnancy or if the child was born with illegal drugs in its system. Either could lead to additional charges against Gebhart.
Law enforcement was very familiar with the address and had been previously dispatched there on numerous drug-related calls.
Fisher was involved in a fake kidnapping and extortion plot three months ago and was released on bond when he was arrested, Thursday. In August, Fisher and Andrew Blake Hawks, 24, of Hernando, hatched a plot to get quick cash to settle a drug debt. The duo texted and called Hawks’ parents in Virginia and said their son had been kidnapped and would be killed if they did not pay a ransom.
Law enforcement arrested the men on Aug. 13 when they went to a Western Union location to collect the ransom. Hawks has remained in the county jail ever since on a $150,000 bond.