djr-2020-02-06-news-bricesp4

This undated file photo shows Brice’s Crossroads National Battlefield in Baldwyn.

 THOMAS WELLS | DAILY JOURNAL

TUPELO – The National Park Service is teaming up with the Historic Preservation Training Center to rehabilitate a pair of Civil War battlefield sites in Lee County, starting this week.

