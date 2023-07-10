TUPELO – The National Park Service is teaming up with the Historic Preservation Training Center to rehabilitate a pair of Civil War battlefield sites in Lee County, starting this week.
The work at the Brice's Crossroads and Tupelo national battlefield sites will not only clean the monuments and markers but will utilize gentle methods and products designed specifically to preserve the stone and bronze elements. Workers will also repair the joints of the monuments using material that will match the existing historic mortar.
“The original mortar holding the monuments together is beginning to fail,” said National Park Service Resource Management Chief Chris Smith, “but in order to maintain their historic integrity, we asked the NPS’s National Center for Preservation Technology and Training to analyze samples so we could match the new mortar with the exact material and consistency of the original.”
The work at Brice's Crossroads began Monday. When it is completed, the crews will start the rehabilitation of the Tupelo National Battlefield.
Both sites were established by Congress in 1929 and administered by the War Department until transferred to the Department of Interior in 1933. Each 1-acre site consists of a large central monument flanked by cannons and carriages along with small commemorative markers.
The sites are remnants of the larger Civil War battlefields they commemorate and are listed in the National Register of Historic Places.
