TUPELO • While Patti Parker is over two weeks into her new role as president of the United Way of Northeast Mississippi, her journey to that position is more than two decades in the making.
For 20 years, Parker was director of the United Way of Greater Monroe County, which merged with the United Way of Northeast Mississippi last year. She started her relationship with United Way with the Regional Rehabilitation Center (RRC), a United Way partner agency. Her son, Johnny Parker, was born with cerebral palsy and a client at RRC, and she volunteered with RRC and even spoke on behalf of the center during a United Way allocation meeting in Monroe County in the late 90s.
“I’ve always believed that everyone knows someone who’s been touched by a United Way agency,” Parker said.
A couple years into volunteering, Parker learned the Monroe United Way affiliate was looking for a director. At first, the position was part-time, and the staff was small, but Parker said the affiliate has grown over the years. At one point, they had 14 on staff, funded by different grants.
What would ultimately define Parker’s time as president was the 2011 tornado that destroyed homes and impacted hundreds in Smithville and Wren.
A lifelong resident of Monroe County, Parker was living in Smithville with her husband, Randy, and their children, Johnny and Chloe, when the tornado hit.
“The morning after the tornado was one of those surreal moments, as you look at what was there and what was no longer there, but that next morning started a journey for so many people, myself and my family included,” Parker said. “I, for lack of better words, went to work as United Way Monroe County director that morning, and that was my saving grace.”
United Way led the recovery effort, working with banks and Randy Kelley, executive director of Three Rivers Planning & Development District, to administer relief funds. They obtained a grant that allowed them to hire people in the county who had lost their jobs and homes to run the distribution warehouse in Smithville, and the United Way of Greater Monroe County spent almost a year-and-a-half doing everything they could to help over 400 families in the Smithville and Wren area recover.
United Way volunteers helped Parker’s own family, and that experience taught her that United Way’s work is “personal.” Everyone has needs, she said, whether for food insecurity, addiction, shelter, help with disabilities or aid in times of natural disaster.
“United Way is behind the organization helping provide funds to keep those services going,” Parker said. “We’ve got donors across the Northeast Mississippi area who have a need to help their fellow man. They have a need to serve and to reach out, and direct their time and their money and their efforts into organizations that they know are putting that time and money and their efforts to good use.”
Parker said she is grateful for the support United Way receives.
“It enables us to do the work we do,” she said.
Parker started her time with the United Way of Northeast Mississippi in 2020. Melinda Tidwell, the previous president and a longtime friend and colleague, asked Parker if she would be interested in serving as director of donor engagement. The Monroe affiliate was in one of its smaller ebbs, and after years of discussing merging with the larger Northeast Mississippi affiliate, Parker said the Monroe board of directors and she felt it was a good time to merge.
Parker was just starting the role when the pandemic hit. In hindsight, it was a blessing in disguise.
“We were just able to do so much more in Monroe County – and all of our counties – but so much more than we could than if we had just been our separate United Way,” Parker said.
Another surprise came her way when Tidwell announced she was accepting a position with the Autism Center of North Mississippi. With Tidwell leaving, Parker was asked to serve as interim president as they looked for her replacement. After much soul-searching, she felt it was the right thing for her to apply, Parker said.
“I took some time about doing that, for sure,” she said. “I just wanted to know that was the place, this was the position that God wanted for me. After much prayer, it was made clear to me, so I applied and they asked me to take the reins.”
Parker is already planning ways to improve and increase their donor base. Among the changes brought on by the pandemic was an increased use in technology to communicate their messages, programs, and services. Parker said the pivot to greater online messaging was already in play, but COVID-19 sped that process up.
She noticed that younger givers responded well to online approaches. She cited Northeast Mississippi’s lead in the state for generous giving as proof that young people are “cut from the same cloth.” She plans to do more outreach in 2021 to encourage them to become loyal donors to the needs in the community with United Way.
“We have an outstanding staff here and at United Way, what I’m doing here is hopefully building on the shoulders of giants,” Parker said. “Melinda Tidwell, who worked here for 29 years, set an outstanding example in leadership. We’ve had a strong board and outstanding support in the community for many years, and I look forward to just building on the firm foundation that those that have gone before have planted.”