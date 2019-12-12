TUPELO • Daffodils were planted around Parkway Elementary School on Thursday afternoon in memory of Camden Blair, a 6-year-old student who died last month.
Camden, a first-grader, passed away on Nov. 30 as a result of domestic violence.
His teacher, Mary Rollins Culpepper, said daffodils were a fitting choice to honor Camden “since they come back every year” and will bloom each spring.
“As they return each year with their vibrant colors, we will remember Camden’s beautiful smile and his cheerful spirit that brought so much joy to Parkway, our school family and his family,” principal Carmen Gary said.
The daffodil bulbs were provided by Keep Tupelo Beautiful, which donated bulbs to schools across the district. Parkway is the only school to dedicate its daffodils to the memory of a student.
Dozens of students gathered in front of the school with Camden’s family as classmates planted the daffodils in flower beds.
Culpepper said Camden was always well-behaved and excited to learn new things. She said it’s difficult for first-graders to understand losing a classmate, but students have written tributes to him in class and shared their happiest memories of him.
“They have really done a great job of remembering the happy memories with Camden, so I’m very glad for that, that they’ve been clinging to those good times,” Culpepper said.
In addition to the daffodils, there are plans to add a plaque in Camden’s honor to the front of the building in January.