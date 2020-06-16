TUPELO - The Natchez Trace Parkway will conduct several small controlled burns this month in Lee County.
The prescribed fires will be small scale and limited to mid-day burning to help mitigate any potential smoke impacts. These prescribed fires will help to restore the native prairie and open woodlands, as well as reduce hazardous fuels that could burn in a wildfire.
The two areas that National Park Service staff will be working during the month of June are around the Parkway headquarters (milepost 266) and near West Main Street (milepost 260).
During prescribed fire operations, smoke warning signs will be placed along the parkway as a precaution. Motorists should travel at a safe speed with headlights on when smoke is visible. There may be short term closures of trails and picnic sites during the burns.
lease be aware of park rangers, firefighting personnel, and equipment along the roadway and mow line. If visibility falls below 500 feet, the parkway may be temporarily closed until smoke has cleared.