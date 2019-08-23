TUPELO - Fifteen men and women from 10 different countries swore allegiance to the United States Friday morning at the Natchez Trace Parkway headquarters to become the newest American citizens.
The two men and 13 women came from as close as the Caribbean (Jamaica and Trinidad & Tobago) and as far away as Asia (China, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam).
For Marianne Butler of Aberdeen, the naturalization ceremony completed a journey that started 33 years ago when she first came to the states with her father who was in the military. She is originally from Hythe, England, a small coastal town near Dover.
"It has taken about 10 years to get to this point, but there were several complications along the way," Butler said. "The process itself was not that hard. It took about a year."
For Thailand native Chalitda Hughes, her journey to become an America took her halfway across the country. She was 15 when she arrived in California, where she graduated from high school and met her husband. He is in the military and stationed at Columbus.
"I have been here a long time (13 years) and love this country," Hughes said. "It's a great country."
She said for her, it only took her about seven months to complete all the paperwork and testing to become a citizen.
This is the third time in four years the Parkway has hosted a naturalization ceremony. The first was in 2016 in conjunction with the 100th anniversary of the National Park Service. For the last two years, the Parkway has welcomed new citizens on the last Friday in August, the date closest to the NPS birthday.
"Once a year, we have the pleasure to host what you may feel is the most important day in your life," NTP chief ranger Sarah Davis said to the crowd of applicants and their families. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations for you reaching your dream."
The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services field office in Memphis — which includes federal court districts in north Mississippi, west Tennessee and east Arkansas — sees around 5,000 people become naturalized citizens each year. Those who completed the process in late summer and live close to Tupelo were invited to take the oath at the parkway.
The process of becoming a U.S. citizen varies depending on the applicant. After someone has been a lawful permanent resident for five years, they can apply for citizenship.
During the application process, officials will verify their information and check to make sure they are law-abiding and of good character. The applicants must also be able to read, write and speak English. Once their information is verified, they must pass a test on U.S. history.
After passing the test, the candidates must renounce their former citizenship and swear allegiance to the United States.
Under federal law, any children born in the U.S. are American citizens, regardless of their parents status. Once a parent in naturalized, any children under 18 also become citizens and can apply for a passport.