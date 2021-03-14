TUPELO • A group of local pastors is responding to the ongoing food needs exacerbated by the pandemic with multiple food giveaways.
Tupelo pastors Clarence Parks, Melvin Lewis, Willie Nelson and Charles Moore have worked alongside other pastors, community and church members to organize more than five food giveaways since Dec. 28. Through these programs, the group has distributed approximately 300,000 pounds of meat to the community.
Organizers said people drive in as far away as Alabama, Ripley, and Oxford for food. They believe that shows the extent of the need.
“For someone to drive to and to drive from a place, two hours and a half, an hour, that means that someone really does have a need,” Parks said.
The giveaway began as an extension of Parks’ organization, Christians on the Move to Evangelize (COME). Parks, the pastor of Temple of Compassion and Deliverance in Tupelo, said COME feeds the homeless, elderly, and incarcerated in Union, Prentiss, Lee and Itawamba counties every Thanksgiving and Christmas.
The gentleman who usually furnishes the chicken to prepare those meals suggested giving away a truckload of chicken since people were struggling to feed their families during the pandemic, Parks said. It’s especially needed for those who lost jobs due to the pandemic or are making less.
“This food giveaway actually subsidizes some income that they didn’t have to spend, so I think it was a help in many ways,” Parks said.
For the first giveaway, Parks reached out to pastors in the area to help. The deacon board mainly organized the distribution of between 40,000 and 50,000 pounds of frozen meat products per truck. Since then, the group has also hosted two giveaways in January, one in February and the most recent one March 4. They see approximately 400 cars during each giveaway. They start by 9 a.m., but by 11:30 a.m., every box of food has been distributed.
“It speaks volume to him and to the world that his mission and what he’s done, that others would trust him,” said Moore, pastor of Life Culture Ministry. “I was just glad to be a part of it (and) be able to help.”
Pastors have also driven to the Aberdeen area, Greenwood, in the Delta, and Tylertown, in the far south region of Mississippi, to distribute food to families and individuals in need.
After seeing how the food giveaways helped locally, Lewis, pastor of Rising Star Baptist Church in Tupelo, suggested sharing meat with families in his hometown of Greenwood. He said wanted to fill void spaces in the Delta “because the Delta is not as fortunate (economically) as this area,” and he felt the food could help meet their needs.
Lewis has since helped distribute 3,000 to 4,000 pounds of meat over the course of two to three loads to help families in Leflore County and the surrounding area.
“It has certainly benefited them and they have certainly appreciated all the meat that they’ve been getting from here in this location,” Lewis said.
The community has been instrumental in getting food in the hands of the people who need it. Parks said many people have offered to deliver food to others, and each distribution people in the community rally to help.
“The community has turned their kindness towards us to just step up and help. You’d be surprised at the people who put themselves on the line,” Parks said. “It’s very touching, very moving, how people just came together to get this done.”
The next food giveaway is planned for later this week.