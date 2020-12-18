TUPELO • Being prepared for anything is no stranger to Patti Parker.
In her 20 years serving the United Way of Greater Monroe County, she’s handled the ebbs and flows of funding, changes in staffing and operations, a shifting nonprofit landscape and a massive disaster recovery effort that affected her own family, which had lost its home in the Smithville tornado of 2011.
But when she joined United Way of Northeast Mississippi in March 2020, she could not have foreseen what the year had in store.
Only days after starting her new job and the merger of the two United Way chapters, the pandemic forced the office to close and the staff to work from home. United Way staff also realized quickly that they needed to find new ways to reach donors without employee group meetings, which has long been their primary method of fundraising.
Then another curveball: Melinda Tidwell, president of United Way NEMS, announced she was leaving to head up the Autism Center of North Mississippi after almost 30 years with United Way.
The United Way Board of Directors chose a search committee to seek a replacement for Tidwell. They interviewed a few well-qualified candidates. Among those was Parker.
“While several candidates had experience and skill sets that would have served United Way well, Patti’s experience in having led a United Way certainly put her at an advantage,” said David Wilson, president of North Mississippi Medical Center and chairman of the United Way board. “However, her history of success in both Greater Monroe and in her role at United Way of Northeast Mississippi is why we knew she would be the right person for the job. She has proven herself to be an extremely hard worker, flexible and up for the challenge. We are happy to have her in this new role.”
Neal McCoy, executive director of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors’ Bureau, also served on the search committee.
“I am really impressed by her dedication and commitment to serving,” McCoy said. “What she accomplished during the 2011 tornado, leading that recovery effort, that is the kind of leadership we need at this United Way.”
Parker will step into the role of United Way president on Jan. 1, just as the organization works to wrap up the annual campaign and the $50K Giveaway.
“I am excited to begin this new season of life, and I’m profoundly grateful to the United Way search committee and board for the confidence they have placed in me,” Parker said. “I am building on the firm foundation of Melinda Tidwell’s leadership with an amazing group of board members and volunteers, along with a top-notch team of dedicated staff members. I look forward to working more closely with nonprofit agencies across our eight-county region. We are truly blessed to live in Northeast Mississippi, and I am praying that 2021 will bring many positive changes to our lives, particularly for those impacted by our current COVID crisis.”
Members of the United Way board said they are happy to have found the right person to take on the critical leadership role of their organization.
“I look forward to working with Patti next year and for many years to come,” said McCoy, who will serve as board chair in 2021. “Melinda has left some big shoes to fill, but Patti is more than qualified to fill them. She will help United Way to continue to grow and serve our community.”
United Way of NEMS’ annual campaign wraps up Jan. 31 with the end of the $50K Giveaway raffle. The organization aims to raise $2.6 million to continue grants to 59 partner nonprofit organizations across eight counties. Those interested can make a donation online at unitedwaynems.org or purchase a raffle ticket for $100 at unitedway50k.com.