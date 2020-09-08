CORINTH • The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating a single vehicle crash in Alcorn County that claimed the life of a pedestrian.
Early Saturday morning Troopers responded to reports that a pedestrian had been struck Highway 72 near County Road 611. Upon arriving it appeared that Gregory Wayne Jones, 44, of Walnut, was walking west in the center of the west bound lanes of the highway.
Jones was struck by a motorcycle and pronounced dead due to the injuries sustained in the crash. The driver of the motorcycle reported moderate injuries.