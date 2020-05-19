CORINTH - A man walking along a four-lane highway in the early morning hours was struck and killed Saturday.
According to Mississippi Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Marvin Baird, officers were called to U.S. Highway 45 in the Rienzi area around 1:45 a.m. Saturday May 16. The initial investigation showed a 2018 Ford XPL driven by Ashley E. Bishop,43, of Bolivar, Tennessee was traveling northbound when she collided with Michael E. Fowlers, 23, of Corinth, who was walking in the roadway.
The impact of the collision killed Fowlers. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.