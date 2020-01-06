BOONEVILLE - Authorities are looking for the driver of a vehicle that hit and killed a pedestrian in Booneville Sunday evening.
Booneville police were called to the scene Jan. 5 around 6:30 p.m. after a vehicle ran into a pedestrian and fled the scene. Police found Ellerick Antonio Pierce, 46, was injured at the scene. He was transported to the Baptist Memorial Hospital in Booneville where he was later pronounced dead from the injuries.
Police did not say where the collision happened, nor did they release any information on the suspect vehicle.
The case is still under investigation.