TUPELO - After a week on the run, a Lee County man wanted for felony child abuse was captured Tuesday.
Paul Eric Leathers was wanted after a 3-year-old child in his care tested positive for amphetamines and methamphetamine earlier this month. Child Protective Services removed all of the children from the home and placed them in a safety plan.
Investigators determined that both caretakers of the children had lengthy criminal histories and both tested positive for methamphetamine. Warrants were then issued for the arrest of both caretakers for felony child abuse.
Leathers, 47, of Plantersville, was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail Aug. 11. During his initial court appearance, bond was set at $100,000.
Cassie Neely, 35, of 155 County Road 646, Plantersville, was arrested Aug. 4. She remains in jail on a $100,000 bond.