PLANTERSVILLE • As part of Child Passenger Safety Month, the Plantersville Police Department is hosting a child seat safety class and will offer inspections Saturday morning.
In addition to learning valuable information, some parents could get a new car seat as well. Plantersville PD public relations officer Deundra Poole said the event will begin at 10 a.m. at City Hall and last until noon.
“The safety class lasts about 30 minutes, so that gives us a chance to do more than one if needed,” Poole said. “We’ll have the class going on inside and car seat inspections going on outside.
“Not only will they be checking to make sure the car seat is not out of date (past the usable expiration date), they will make sure it is installed properly and secure. We actually have two certified car seat technicians.”
One of those technicians is Police Chief Keith Foster. Through his connection with state agencies, he was able to secure a number of free car seats – from newborn size through toddler and even booster seats.
“Our former assistant chief Matt Springer is now the chief at Ecru,” Foster said. “He called me last summer to say he was having this car seat safety certification class and asked if I wanted to come.”
Foster and another officer completed the three-day 24-hour course and earned their certification.
“After we became certified, we became the liaisons between the state and Lee County,” Foster said. “The main thing for us is letting people know about the car seat safety class and the fact we have car seats.
“We have gone to the women’s hospital to install a car seat. The last one was premature and caught the parents before they were ready.”
Ahead of Saturday’s event, Foster and the department were down to a handful of car seats and called the state to see if they could get a few more. Instead of sending a dozen or so, they sent “a truckload,” so the chief and his officers are ready for whatever Saturday brings.
“In order to qualify for a car seat, you have to sit through the safety class,” Poole said. “Not everyone will get a car seat. If yours is in date and in good working condition, you won’t get one.”
Poole said it is not a giveaway program, but designed to make sure children are safe. And it is not limited to just Plantersville residents.
“This is open to everyone and it’s free,” Poole said. “We will try our best to make sure everyone leaves with a properly installed and safe car seat.”