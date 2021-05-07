PLANTERSVILLE • Sextus Shannon can't wait for the wheels to start turning again on Poplar Street.
Shannon, organizer of Plantersville's annual St. Jude Bike-A-Thon, said the fundraiser will return May 16 for its 31st year. It was shut down last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In addition to the Bike-A-Thon, an auction Saturday at the town fire station will help bring in more funds for the Memphis children's research hospital.
Even though there was no Bike-A-Thon in 2020, the fundraising continued.
"We still raised $13,000, so we did good," said Shannon, adding that this year's goal is $40,000. "We're excited to have the Bike-A-Thon again."
The Bike-A-Thon, which starts at 3 p.m. at the Poplar Street community center, is more than riding bicycles and tricycles on a town street. It's a huge Sunday gathering at the community center with food, music and activities.
With the coronavirus still a concern, Shannon said the Bike-A-Thon will follow CDC guidelines.
Before the bicycles return, the town will start the fundraising with the auction this weekend at the fire station located behind Town Hall.
Laura Curry, who is organizing the auction, said there will be a silent auction between 10 a.m. and noon and then a live auction starting at 11 a.m.
Items already donated for the auction include paintings, jewelry, furniture, household items, a bed, outdoor items and restaurant gift cards.
Any business or individual wanting to donate items to the auction can contact Curry at (662) 687-3329.