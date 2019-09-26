PLANTERSVILLE - Starting next week, Plantersville residents will begin paying more for their water.
The Board of Aldermen recently approved a rate hike that will increase the average monthly bill more than 12 percent. Mayor Shelton Shannon said the town of 1,100 had no choice but to raise the rates because of rising costs.
“We had to do it. We were going in the hole the way it was,” Shannon said. “We just raised it to the same rate as the folks outside the city limits.”
Beginning Oct. 1, the base rate for the first 2,000 gallons for Plantersville citizens will increase from $12 to $14. The price of additional water will go from $3.50 to $3.75 for each 1,000 gallons. The new rates are the same ones people outside the city limits have been paying.
The rural water commission says the average family uses about 4,500 gallons of water each month. Using that figure, the average bill in Plantersville will increase from $20.75 a month to $23.38.
Shelton said the town did not look at raising rates outside of the city limits to avoid seeking approval from the Public Service Commission.
“By having just one rate now, it will make billing easier,” Shannon said.