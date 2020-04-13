PLANTERSVILLE - Organizers of Planterville’s 30th Annual Bike-A-Thon are determined to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, even if the event itself is still in question.
This year’s event was scheduled for May 17, but event coordinator Sextus Shannon worries that coronavirus has put a stop to the event going as planned.
“Even if on May 17 the kids don’t get to ride, we still want to donate to St. Jude because that’s what it’s all about. It’s not about the ride. We still want to give as much as we can,” Shannon said. “That’s why I won’t give up, I’ll keep pressing on and we’ll see what happens.”
Shannon has been organizing the event since it started in 1990, growing it to 75 to 100 walkers and riders, and 200 to 300 attendees. With current concerns and guidelines against large social gatherings, Shannon said they are instead taking the time to try to get donations to give to St. Jude.
With this being the 30th year, the goal was to raise $30,000. The event usually raises about $20,000, Shannon said. This year, they have raised approximately $3,000 so far thanks to community support.
“It’s a big thing in Planterville. Everybody looks forward to it, and it’s a good cause,” Shannon said. “... The community is still involved. They want to do it and we’re going to do it."
Around $1,300 was raised with a carry-out and curbside-only fundraiser dinner, and the Starkville Police Department donated 46 bicycles, which Shannon said they can try to sell for money to donate to St. Jude. They also had other businesses and restaurants which planned to assist with future fundraisers, and they received donations of two 65-inch-TVs to raffle for $2 each. Even if they don’t raise $30,000, Shannon said it’s still important they raise as much as they can.
Organizers are also sending letters to civic groups to encourage them to donate to offset what they might have raised through future fundraisers such as a fish fry and celebrity dinner planned for May 2. Shannon said in the past, they received donations from churches and he hopes they continue to do so. He also asks for prayers.
“Even though I know that the virus has put a damper on this year’s event, I know that there are people in the Northeast Mississippi area that share the same feelings about St. Jude’s as I do, and I’m just really kind of reaching out,” Shannon said. “... This is 30 years that we’ve been able to do this fundraiser. Right now, there’s a stumbling block in front of us, but we still want to leap that hurdle and help these children.”
Donations can be made by mailing a check or money order payable to St. Jude to P.O. Box 507, Plantersville, MS 38862 or online at events.stjude.org by searching for Sextus Shannon.