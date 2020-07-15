TUPELO - A Lee County man and woman accused of assaulting police in separate cases last weekend now face additional charges.
Cassie J. Tierce, 38, of 1303 Lumpkin Ave., originally charged with child exploitation and simple assault of an officer, now faces sex charges as well.
Caleb Ray Richardson, 20, of 745 Grand Cove, Tupelo, was taken to the hospital after he was accused of assaulting officers on July 10. He has now been charged with simple assault on an officer, a felony.
Police were called to Tierce's house just after midnight Sunday July 10 when a 10-year-old boy went to a neighbor's house at 12:30 a.m. because his mother was drunk, screaming and throwing things. When officers arrived, Tierce struck an officer in the face with her hand, said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald.
She was initially held on a $10,000 bond but the investigation warranted more serious charges. On Wednesday, Tupelo police charged her with the enticement of a child for sexual purposes. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered her held without bond on the new charges.
Richardson was allegedly using illegal drugs at a Grand Cove residence in east Tupelo and the homeowner called police to make him leave. Richardson charged at police wanted him to leave. Responding officers had to shoot him with a Taser after he charged at them with a fireplace poker.
Richardson was taken to the county jail but because of elevated heart rates and erratic behavior, he was taken to the hospital for observation.
He was released from the hospital Tuesday afternoon and booked into the Lee County Jail at 4:33 p.m. the same day. Following his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court, he was released Wednesday on a $100,000 bond.