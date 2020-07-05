TUPELO – A Sunday afternoon shooting at a Tupelo apartment complex left one man at the hospital and the suspected shooting in police custody.
According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers responded to South Park Manor at 2944 South Green Street around 4:30 p.m. July 5 for a possible shooting. Officers found an adult male suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to the emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center in critical condition.
A suspect was detained on scene. The investigation is ongoing and McDougald said more details will be released when appropriate.