TUPELO - A Tupelo police K-9 led officers to an armed robbery suspect shortly after a Wednesday morning convenience store robbery.
Police were dispatched Dec. 18 at 6:30 a.m. to the Express Shop at 2611 South Eason Boulevard. The witness said that a black male wearing all black clothing had robbed them at gunpoint. No injuries were reported in the robbery.
Police searched the area and the K-9 started to track. The dog led officers to the area of 1800 South Veterans Memorial Boulevard where a person matching the description was located and detained.
Charminder Wallace, 26, of Tupelo, was charged with armed robbery. During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen ordered him held without bond.