TUPELO - Police are investigating multiple shots being fired early Friday morning in the Lee Acres neighborhood of Tupelo.
Tupelo police were dispatched to the 1000 block of Rockefeller Avenue around 12:30 a.m. Dec. 13. Responding officers found evidence that multiple rifle rounds had been fired into the dwelling from the street area. Authorities said the house was occupied at the time of the shooting but no physical injuries were reported.
“We take these cases very seriously and will be working tirelessly to identify the offenders,” said Tupelo Deputy Chief Allan Gilbert.
This case remains under investigation. Detectives are working to develop suspects and are asking anyone with information to contact Crime Stoppers of North East Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.