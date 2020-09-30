TUPELO – Tupelo police are looking into a possible shots fired incident at a downtown business Tuesday afternoon.
According to police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers were dispatched to Relics Antiques at 248 South Green Street around 4:15 p.m. on Sept. 29. Witnesses said they heard a loud pop and a window broke.
“There was a hole in a glass window of the business, and the hole was consistent with being caused by a projectile such as a bullet,” McDougald said.
The projectile was not located during a search of the area. The witnesses could not identify any specific suspects and no injuries were reported.
The case is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Norhteast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.