TUPELO - Police officials are looking into at least seven separate car burglaries that happened last weekend in central Tupelo.
Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the reports were in the West Jackson Street area and broken into two separate clusters over two days.
According to McDougald, the first set of burglaries happened Saturday Jan. 30. There were four instances with reports filed in the 800 block of Clayton Avenue, 400 block of Magnolia Street and 400 block of North Park Street.
The following evening, there were three cars broken into while the owners were attending the Sunday evening worship services at West Jackson Street Baptist Church.
"There are no suspect descriptions at this time and vehicles did not have signs of forced entry," McDougald said. "Please remember to lock your vehicles when they are unattended."
In recent years, there has been an increase of opportunistic car burglars. They will walk parking lots and residential areas pulling on car door handles. If the car is unlocked, they will rummage through it looking for anything of value. Typically, the thieves steal guns, electronics and cash. If a purse or wallet is left in plain view, some brash thieves will break the window and steal the item.
If anyone has information about these crimes contact Tupelo Police at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.