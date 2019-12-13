TUPELO - People are reminded to lock their cars after a rash of car burglaries has hit Tupelo just weeks before Christmas.
After a couple of reports in The Mall at Barnes Crossing area Thursday, Tupelo police were kept busy Friday morning taking reports of mostly unlocked cars being burglarized overnight.
The bulk of the Dec. 13 reports were from multi-family residences in east Tupelo and off McCullough Boulevard. Police reported multiple car burglaries at duplexes and apartments in the 1500 and 1600 blocks of Feemster Lake Road, as well as nearby Briar Ridge Road.
A 9mm pistol, cash and a cell phone were among the items stolen from unlocked cars in east Tupelo.
The burglars also hit duplexes off of McCullough Boulevard. Victims on Westridge Road, Grace Lane and Crestview Road reported cash, credit/debit cards and prescription medication were stolen from unlocked cars.
"It's frustrating when we try to remain vigilant but people are making it too easy for the criminals," said Tupelo Deputy Police Chief Allan Gilbert. "It would help us out tremendously if people would just lock their doors and keep valuables out of sight."
The cases are similar to car burglaries a few years ago where organized groups would go hit neighborhoods during the early morning hours. The car would stop and several people would get out and quickly check the cars in the driveways. If the door was open, they would open it up and steal anything of value. If the car was locked but a purse or a computer was in plain sight, they would break the window to get the item.
Officials say the easiest way to avoid being a victim is to be proactive. Always lock your car doors. If the doors are locked, most burglars will move on to easier pickings. Never leave anything of value out in the open. Either lock it in the trunk or carry it inside.
People are also encouraged to be more vigilant and pay attention to what is going on in their neighborhoods. If they see a suspicious vehicle in the area at an odd time, they are asked to get a description of the vehicle and the tag number if possible. Police caution people not to approach suspicious vehicles in the middle of the night. Instead, they should call 911 with the information.
Anyone with information on these burglaries can also give their information anonymously be calling Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.