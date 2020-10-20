TUPELO - The Tupelo Police Department is looking into a Monday afternoon two-car wreck in Haven Acres that might have included gunfire.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers responded to a shots fired call in the 2000 block of Beasley Drive Oct. 19 around 2:30 p.m. The responding officers found a blue Ford Bronco had left the roadway and collided with two parked cars. Two suspects, who were later identified as the driver and passenger of the Bronco, were seen walking away from the collision. Witnesses pointed out the suspects who were detained by police.
"Witnesses stated that the Ford Bronco was driving at a high rate of speed and that the passenger appeared to be holding a gun from the window immediately prior to the collision," McDougald said. "A handgun was located behind a Beasley Drive residence after witnesses pointed out where the passenger had initially fled."
The driver was issued a citation for leaving the scene of an accident and the passenger was cited for misdemeanor possession of marijuana.
The incident is still under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.