OXFORD - Police are asking for the public's help on a Tuesday wreck that claimed the life of an elderly man.
The Oxford Police Department responded to a vehicle crash involving a pedestrian on Highway 334 at 7:18 a.m. Feb. 18. Officers, firefighters and medics arrived and immediately began treating the pedestrian, Dudley Earl Freeman, 83, of Oxford.
Freeman was taken to Baptist Memorial Hospital North Mississippi in critical condition and died from his injuries Wednesday around 6 a.m.
The investigation is still ongoing at this time. If anyone witnessed the wreck and did not speak to an officer, please call OPD at 662-232-2400.