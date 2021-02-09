TUPELO - One man was shot in the buttocks in a Saturday morning incident in southwest Tupelo.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers were called to a possible shooting in the 3000 block of Meadows Drive in the Haven Acres neighborhood around 9 a.m. Feb. 6. The responding officers found an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound in the lower hip/buttocks area.
Witnesses on scene said the victim had been in an argument with a tall, heavy set black male with gray and white facial hair. The argument escalated and the suspect fired multiple shots.
The suspect had fled prior to officer arrival. No suspect name was given but a nick name of C-Bo was provided.
The victim was transported to emergency room at the North Mississippi Medical Center with serious injuries.
Anyone with information on this assault is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.