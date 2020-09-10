WEST POINT • Police are looking for a man in connection with an incident where shots were fired in southeast West Point Tuesday afternoon.
A juvenile was detained at the scene. Police are now looking for Eric Brooks who is wanted for aggravated domestic violence, simple assault and possession of a firearm by a felon. Police said Brooks should be considered armed and dangerous.
West Point police were called out to Tom Bayne Street around 3:40 p.m. on Tuesday Sept. 8 for what was at first described as a disturbance. When officers arrived, they learned that shots had been fired. It does not appear that anyone was injured by the gunfire.
If you have any information in the whereabouts of Brooks, call West Point Police Department at (662) 494-1244 or the Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 1-800-530-7151.